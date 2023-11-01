Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Pig heart transplant: Second recipient dies 40 days after surgery | Deets here

Pig heart transplant: Second recipient dies 40 days after surgery | Deets here

The second person who received a genetically modified pig's heart transplant has died. This happened six weeks after American surgeons performed the historic surgery.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Surabhi Shaurya
New York
Published on: November 01, 2023 14:41 IST
Pig heart transplant
Image Source : IANS Pig heart transplant receipent

Doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) announced that the recipient of the second-ever genetically modified pig's heart transplant has died. This comes just six weeks after US surgeons conducted the groundbreaking transplant. 

The deceased Lawrence Faucette (58) suffering from terminal heart disease became the second patient in the world to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart on September 20. 

The doctors in a statement said that Faucette had initially made significant progress after his surgery. His transplanted heart performed well, with no signs of rejection during the first month, and he also engaged in physical therapy to regain the ability to walk.

However, “In recent days, his heart began to show initial signs of rejection -- the most significant challenge with traditional transplants involving human organs as well," the doctors said in a statement. 

"Despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, Faucette ultimately succumbed on October 30."

“Faucette's last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learned from our experience, so others may be guaranteed a chance for a new heart when a human organ is unavailable,” Bartley P. Griffith, MD, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into both the first and second patient at the hospital, said in a statement.

“We intend to conduct an extensive analysis to identify factors that can be prevented in future transplants, this will allow us to continue to move forward and educate our colleagues in the field on our experience,” Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, Professor of Surgery and Scientific/Program Director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Programme at UMSOM.

In January 2022, the first-ever surgery of this kind, involving a genetically modified pig's heart transplant, was performed on a man named David Bennett by the same team of surgeons. Unfortunately, Bennett also died last year, two months after his transplant. He suffered several health complications, and doctors discovered a virus in his new pig heart that normally infects pigs. 

(With agency inputs)

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Pig News

Latest News