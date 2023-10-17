Punjab: Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested from his residence | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested by the Ferozepur police from his residence in Zira, Punjab in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He was booked by the police earlier this month for allegedly disrupting government officials from performing their duties at BDPO.

He has been produced before the judge in Zira and sent to Ferozepur jail till October 30.

Action on BDO's allegations

Earlier, the BDO had alleged that the former Congress MLA had entered the office with his supporters and misbehaved with the officials. After the incident, the BDO demanded the administration to arrest Zira.

