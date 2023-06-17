Punjab: 2 die as pilot car belonging to AAP MLA collides with motorcycle in Faridkot

Punjab: At least two people died as a pilot car belonging to AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon collided with a motorcycle in Faridkot. According to the police, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the medical college and an investigation is underway.
"A collision occurred between a pilot car belonging to AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and a motorcycle in Faridkot. Two people died in the accident, and their bodies were taken to the Medical College. The incident is being investigated," Amarinder Singh, SHO, Faridkot said.