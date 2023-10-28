Punjab: BSF recovers Pakistani drone carrying drugs, battery in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : @BSF_PUNJAB Drone carrying drugs

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone carrying suspected heroin on Saturday in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The illegal substance was recovered from Tarn Taran's Wan village by BSF along with the Punjab Police.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Monday recovered a Pakistani drone carrying a packet of suspected narcotics in Kalsian Khurd area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

On October 2 during late evening hours, forward-deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone. On closer inspection, 2.7 kg narcotics were found to be attached to the Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice 300 RTK) drone.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone foiled by vigilant BSF troops,” BSF said in a statement.

