Punjab: 'Made-in-China' Pakistani drone recovered in Tarn Taran

A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, an official said on Sunday (September 17).

The drone was recovered from a paddy field in Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday, an official statement said.

The development comes amid the ongoing operation being carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag which stretched over 100 hours, as the search for two hiding militants continues in the Kokernag area.

“On 16th September 2023 at around 03:32 PM, the BSF intercepted movement of the suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” the statement said.

The drone was recovered at around 5:42 pm from the paddy field.

The drone is a made-in-China quadcopter-- DJI Mavic 3 classic, the officials said.

The BSF on Sunday early morning also recovered a packet weighing approximately 2.5 Kg, suspected to be heroin from a farm field near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur.

"On September 17, 2023 at around 4:10 AM, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - Gatti Rajoke, District - Ferozepur. As per laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone with fire," a BSF press release said.

"A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out at about 6.35 am early in the morning. During the search, the troops recovered a packet weighing approximately 2.5 Kg, suspected to be heroin attached with an iron hook for hanging to a drone, from a farming field near Gatti Rajoke village,” it added.

