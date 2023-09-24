Punjab: Pak drone, drugs seized by BSF near Pakistan border in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : X Pakistani drone recovered by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint search operation, recovered a drone carrying a packet of heroin from the fields near the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) near Mahawa village in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Saturday, an official said.

Drone and heroin were recovered from paddy field

According to BSF, the drone and heroin were recovered from a paddy field on the outskirts of the village. The BSF had intercepted the movement of a drone near Mahawa on Saturday. A joint search operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police was launched to hunt down the drone. At around 7 pm, the drone and the 500-gram packet of heroin were recovered from a paddy field on the village’s outskirts.

Made in China drone was recovered

"Further, a Joint search Ops with CI Amritsar and Punjab Police was carried - out in the depth area. During the search at about 0700 PM, a drone along with a packet of suspected narcotics was recovered from the paddy field at the outskirts of Village - Mahawa, District - Amritsar," said the BSF.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China) and the weight of the recovered packet is approximately 500 g.

Also Read: Punjab: Pakistani drone carrying heroin intercepted, eliminated near Amritsar

Also Read: Punjab: Drone along with 3.5 kg heroin recovered in Ferozepur

Latest India News