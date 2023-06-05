Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: Pakistani drone carrying heroin intercepted, eliminated near Amritsar

Punjab : A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday. Meanwhile, the drone also carried 3.2 kg of heroin.

According to officials, the Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar."The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics is approximately 3.2 kg," the officials said in a statement.

The incidents of Pakistani drones crossing borders have been on the rise. Security forces on Saturday (June 3) recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, said officials. The joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recovered the heroin, a BSF spokesperson said.

Before that BSF on Sunday intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector. The BSF troops have recovered the drone and tied narcotics. "A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace has been intercepted and brought down by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector", BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

