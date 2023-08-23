Punjab: Drone along with 3.5 kg heroin recovered in Ferozepur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A drone was recovered in Punjab

In yet another such incident, a drone was recovered on the outskirts of Hazara Singh Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Wednesday. According to officials, the drone was recovered during a joint operation by the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police.

They further said that the drone was found in a broken condition. A packet of 3.5 kg heroin was also recovered along the drone, officials said.

BSF recovers Pakistani drone from Tarn Taran

Earlier on August 13, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

According to BSF, acting on specific information BSF and Punjab Police jointly carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran district and during the search, they recovered a drone in broken condition kept in a plastic sac tied with bricks from a well.

The BSF further said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter. "Yet another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," it added.

