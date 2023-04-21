Punjab: AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj's father arrested in extortion case; CM Mann says 'law is equal for all'

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Punjab: AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj's father arrested in extortion case

Punjab: In yet another dent for the Aam Aadmi Party's image (AAP) in Punjab, the father of MLA Jagdeep Kamboj 'Goldy' was arrested on Friday in an extortion case. According to the police, Surinder Kamboj was arrested after an extortion-related case was registered against him at the Jalalabad Police Station.

They further said that Surinder and three others including two women were booked following a complaint by one Sunil Kumar, a property dealer and a resident of Jalalabad.

Following Kamboj's arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said law is equal for all. "I have said this before too that anyone indulging in any wrongdoing will be dealt as per the law and action will be taken," he told reporters in Moga district.

Action will be taken against anyone who will do wrong: MLA Goldy Kamboj

When contacted, Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj said he has nothing to do with this. "If he is my father, that does not give him any right to cheat people. Presently he was not living with me. I come to know about the incident from the police only. Action will be taken against anyone who will do wrong," said the MLA who defeated SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Akali stronghold of Jalalabad in assembly polls last year.

The complainant has alleged that the Jalalabad MLA's father demanded Rs 10 lakhs on by promising to save him in an alleged false rape complaint. Following the complaint, the police booked Surinder Singh Kamboj along with three others including the two women, all residents of Jalalabad.

What the complainant said?

In his statement to the police, Sunil Kumar said one of the accused woman had come to his residence on Thursday at around 3.30 pm for renting his house. He said he showed her a property. But later in the evening, according to his complaint, he got a call.

"I received calls from her son who alleged that I had raped her. Later in the evening, I received a call from Surinder Kamboj who told me that the police will book me in the rape case. He also demanded an amount of Rs 10 lakh as settlement following which I complained to the police," said Sunil Kumar. Meanwhile, Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that the police will take action in accordance with the law.

