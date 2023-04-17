Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Police raids Mohali hideout, detains close aides of Amritpal Singh: Sources

The Punjab Police carried out raids in Punjab's Mohali and detained two close aides of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Monday night, sources said.

The aides, identified as Gurjant Singh and Nisha Singh, were detained from Mohali's Sector 89 area after the police conducted raids.

Earlier, Joga Singh, the main aide of the Khalistani supporter and chief of 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh was arrested on Wednesday (April 15) by the Punjab Police from Sirhind on Saturday.

Confirming Singh's arrest Narinder Bhargav (DIG Border Range) said, "Punjab police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind."

Before that, another aide of fugitive Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was nabbed in the Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act. He was lodged in a high-security Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

According to Punjab police, Papalpreet Singh is the main associate of Amritpal Singh. Eight of Amritpal Singh's close aids have been already shifted to Dibrugarh jail as per PTI and have been booked under NSA. The list included Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjeet Singh, gangman Varinder Johal, Gorkha Baba and more.

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police recovers toy drone on outskirts of Amritsar

ALSO READ | Punjab: Paramilitary personnel, drones in place to nab 'untraceable' Amritpal Singh

Latest India News