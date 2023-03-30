Punjab: Paramilitary personnel, drones in place to nab 'untraceable' Amritpal Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amritpal Singh has been on a run

Amritpal Singh untraceable: Paramilitary personnel have been deployed, and drones set up in Marnaian Khurd village in Hoshiarpur district as searches are underway to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who is on the run since March 18.

The drones were placed after some suspects had abandoned their car following a chase two days ago. Earlier, the Punjab Police had launched a massive search operation in the Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that the radical preacher and his aides could be in the area.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police booked Varinder Singh, suspected to be the bodyguard of the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, under the Arms Act in connection with a gun licence issued to him in Kishtwar district, officials said. It said that it will probe how the former army jawan, who was sacked in 2015, procured the licence in 2014 and then kept getting it renewed in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

