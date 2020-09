Heavy rain lashes Pune city, IMD predicts moderate rainfall for next 6 days

Image Source : ANI India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy sky with moderate rainfall in the Pune-Shivajinagar area for the next 6 days.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Pune city on Friday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that the sky will remain cloudy with moderate rainfall in the Pune-Shivajinagar area for the next 6 days.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said extremely heavy rains and floods in the last week of August resulted in Rs 9,500 crore loss to the state. He told this to a central team, which is in the state to assess the damage caused by the rains.

"Extremely heavy rainfall and flooding caused Rs 9,500 crore loss as crops, houses, livestock and roads suffered damages," Chouhan told reporters at his residence after meeting the team.

Crops and houses in several districts of the state, including Sehore, Raisen, Hoshangabad,Harda and Dewas, were damaged due to torrential rains and flooding last month. Chouhan said the central team's visit to the affected districts will help in providing succour to the people.

He said the crop insurance scheme is making up for the losses, but underlined the need to get assistance from the Centre for the damages done by insects to crops.

