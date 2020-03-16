Pune: Section 144 imposed in Pimpri-Chinchwad as coronavirus cases rise

Section 144 has been imposed in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune after it the former turns into a concentration of coronavirus cases in the region. As many as 16 coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune. Most of the infected have had a connection to Pimpri-Chinchwad.
The government has clarified that only the people who violate Section 144(1) will be investigated and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will not be applicable for the city.