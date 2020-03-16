Pune: Section 144 imposed in Pimpri-Chinchwad as coronavirus cases rise

Monday, March 16, 2020
     
Updated on: March 16, 2020 21:50 IST
Section 144 has been imposed in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune after it the former turns into a concentration of coronavirus cases in the region. As many as 16 coronavirus cases have been reported from Pune. Most of the infected have had a connection to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The government has clarified that only the people who violate Section 144(1) will be investigated and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will not be applicable for the city. 

 

