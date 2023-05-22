Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pulwama Attack: '2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers,' says Satyapal Malik

In another attack on the government, former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on Monday slammed the Modi government over the Pulwama attack issue and said that the 2019 Lok Sabha decisions were "fought on the bodies of our soldiers", and the then home minister would need to resign had there been a probe into the incident.

He asserted he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack soon after the incident, but "he told me to keep quiet".

"Elections (Lok Sabha 2019) were fought on the bodies of our soldiers and no investigation was done. Had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajnath Singh) would have to resign. Many officers would have been jailed and there would have been a huge controversy," Malik said at an event in Bansur of Alwar district.

Before the state's division into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, where he has been vocal about issues.

During the event on Sunday, he stated that the prime minister was involved in a shooting at Jim Corbett National Park on February 14, 2019, the day of the Pulwama attack.

"When he came out from there I got a call (from him). I told him that our soldiers have been killed and they got killed by our mistake. He told me to keep quiet," Malik said.

The CBI recently questioned Malik about his claim that he was offered Rs 300 crore as a bribe to clear insurance scheme files while governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019.

He likewise went after PM Modi over the Adani issue.

Malik said that Adani had made a lot of money in just three years and asked the people present if they had been able to get richer.

According to him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi informed Parliament that Adani had received Rs. 20,000 crores and inquired about the government's source of the funds.

