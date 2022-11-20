Former Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik launches scathing on Centre's Agniveer scheme

Follow us on Image Source : IANS "The situation of the country will worsen in the coming times as there will be multiple battles coming and only the Modi government will be responsible for this," said former Governor Satyapal Malik.

Former Governor of Meghalaya, Satyapal Malik launched a scathing attack on Centre on Sunday and said that the Modi government is responsible for the worsening situation in the country. He attacked the BJP government on the Agniveer scheme and said, "The Agniveer scheme of the Central government is just a conspiracy to destroy the Kisan community, because the children of farmers used to go to good positions in the army after being educated. Those people used to give opportunity to the children of other farmers to join the army after being educated. Now the youth will not be able to do anything in the army job which will be only 3 years. I have come to know that youth with Agniveer will not be allowed to even touch weapons. In such a situation, the Central government is engaged in destroying the army."

Malik further said that the govt at the centre was ruining the country. "The situation of the country will worsen in the coming times as there will be multiple battles coming and only the Modi government will be responsible for this... Modi should not forget that power comes and goes. Do not put the country in such a bad condition that it cannot be improved again," he said.

He also took a dig at the 'Gujarat model' of the present govt and said, “The Gujarat model is nothing. It has the same poverty... The farmers are suffering. There is unemployment and no medical facilities. The schools are also not good. There is no heaven in Gujarat." Malik also asked the centre to keep up its promise with the people regarding MSP.

This is not the first time that Malik has criticized the BJP govt. Malik has made numerous comments against the ruling govt and has also been a constant critique of the centre's farm laws.

