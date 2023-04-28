CBI officials reach Satyapal Malik's residence in Delhi to record his statement on corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Satyapal Malik goes critical of Modi government over several issues

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik's residence in Delhi to get his statement in a matter related to a corruption case.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on April 21.

Malik's reaction

Reacting to the development, Malik told news agency PTI that the CBI asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse in Delhi for "certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

Taking to Twitter, the former Governor said that he will stand by the truth. "I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that's why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth. #CBI," he tweeted.

Last year, the CBI had questioned Satypal Malik in connection with this case. In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress reacted after CBI summons Malik

Congress leader K C Venugopal said that it was clear that Malik will be targeted by the PM’s lapdog agencies. "Since the day Sh. Satyapal Malik exposed the corrupt, incompetent and power hungry nature of the Modi govt, it was clear that he will be targeted by the PM’s lapdog agencies. Modi ji, these agencies are meant to catch actual criminals, not to settle your political scores," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

