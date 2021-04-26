Protesting Farmers urge Delhi Police to make way for COVID supplies through Singhu

Image Source : PTI SKM on Sunday requested the Delhi Police to make one side of the Singhu Border Highway functional so as to bring in emergency COVID-19 supply to Delhi

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday requested the Delhi Police to make one side of the Singhu Border Highway functional so as to bring in emergency COVID-19 supply to Delhi. The SKM has been at the forefront of the farmer protests since November in Delhi.

The three primary locations of farmer protests are Ghazipur Border, Singhu Border, and Tikri Border. The highway at Singhu Border between Delhi and Sonipat in Haryana has been blocked by the protesters since November last year.

In view of the COVID 19 pandemic, the farmers have vacated one carriageway of the highway at Singhu border for transportation of oxygen, ambulances, and other essential supplies said the SKM in a statement. "In a meeting with Superintendent of Police of Sonipat three days ago, it was decided that one carriageway is vacated for essential supplies," it said.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police, outer-north Delhi, the SKM requested lifting barricades at one side of the highway at the Singhu border so that essential supplies are transported to Delhi smoothly.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha was formulated alongside the farmer protests. It is a joint coalition that constitutes more than 40 farmer unions.

Presently, the national capital is facing the second wave of COVID 19 that has left several hospitals and isolation centers in turmoil. CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the city by another week, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

"Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc in the city. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week", he had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

