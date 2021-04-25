8 oxygen generation plants being set up in Delhi with support of PM CARES Fund

Image Source : PTI Liquid oxygen is being offloaded from a truck to an Oxygen storage facility.

In view of the increased medical oxygen capacity in the national capital, 8 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed in Delhi by the support of PM CARES Funds. These plants would enhance capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 Metric Tonnes.

Of the eight PSA Plants to be installed in Delhi, one Plant in Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave has already been installed on March 17, 2021.

Four plants, one each at Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini & Deepa Chand Bandhu Hospital Ashok Vihar, are expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.

The site readiness of these hospitals was delayed by the state government despite weekly reviews with them since November 2020. For Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri, the site has been readied as late as only April 19, 2021 by the state government.

Site readiness certificate of Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, Narela has not yet been submitted by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Union Government said, "the wailing chaos over shortage of oxygen, primarily in the national capital, would have been contained to some extent if seven oxygen generation plants would have been installed in time."

"Despite weekly reviews for the past five months, the site readiness for these plants was delayed by the Delhi government," the official told IANS.

Sources informed that eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants have to be installed in Delhi by the support of PM CARES Funds.

These plants, if ready by now, would have enhanced the capacity of oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes in the capital. However, of the 8 PSA plants, only one plant in Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave were installed by March 17, 2021.

