  • Curfew in parts of Jammu region's Chenab valley; efforts on to defuse tension
  • Fresh clashes erupted between police and protesters in Bengal's Howrah; Sec 144 CrPC remains imposed, internet services suspended
Prophet remarks row: Scores of people assemble in support of Nupur Sharma in Ahmedabad

The protestors produced a letter on the letter pad of 'Sanatan Seva Sansthan' for the rally but the police refused and detained a few of them.

PTI Edited by: PTI
Ahmedabad Published on: June 11, 2022 14:30 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Highlights

  • People gathered on Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway in Nupur Sharma's support
  • Police detained a few people and released later
  • On Friday evening, demonstrations took place in the teen Darwaza area after the Jumma Namaz

Prophet remarks row: A day after the city witnessed massive protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's "controversial" remarks on Prophet Muhammad, scores of people on Saturday gathered on Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway in her support. They assembled at the ISKCON Cross Road to take out a rally in support of Sharma and "Hindu unity" but were prevented by police.

The protestors produced a letter on the letter pad of 'Sanatan Seva Sansthan' for the rally but the police refused and detained a few of them. They argued that when demonstrations could take place in Dariapur and teen darwaza without permission then why couldn't they. But the police convinced them and then released them. The crowd then dispersed. 

On Friday evening, demonstrations took place in the teen Darwaza area after the Jumma Namaz in Ahmedabad against the remarks. Markets in the entire Teen Darwaz and Laal Darwaza area were also closed in protest. Police cordoned off the entire area to avoid any unfortunate incident.

