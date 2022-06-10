Ranchi: Protest over Nupur Sharma's Prophet remark turns violent, curfew imposed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several vehicles were damaged as protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remark on Prophet Mohammad turned violent in Ranchi.

Ranchi Curfew, Violence News: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Friday. Several people were reportedly injured in the violence which broke out after Friday namaz.

Incidents of stone pelting and vehicles being torched in the Main Road area were reported following which police teams were forced to resort to lathicharge and tear gas shells to control the violent mob.

The situation was tense but under control, said a top police official. Heavy security deployment has been made to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incident.

"The situation is a little tense but under control. We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment done. Senior officials are also present at the spot. We are making all efforts to see that the crowd is dispersed from here," Anish Gupta, DIG Ranchi told news agency ANI.

"More than 1,100 shops in the market were shut since morning in protest against remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. We demand their immediate arrest," New Daily Market Traders Welfare Association President Haji Md Hasim told PTI.

Prophet remark snowballs - Protests in several cities

Protests erupted in several cities across India, including in Delhi over Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal's purported remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A large demonstration took place outside Delhi Jama Masjid following the jumma namaz with the crowd demanding arrest of suspended BJP leaders. However, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam denied any protest being called by any Muslim organisation. The Shahi Imam said he had no idea who called the protest.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, protests were witnessed in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Moradabad and Saharanpur, Kanpur and other cities. This comes following clashes last week in Kanpur over the remarks on Prophet on TV debate some days earlier.

A high alert was issued across the state after that, and a heavy police force was deployed to ensure that violence does not occur again.

(With inputs from agencies)

