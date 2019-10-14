Jammu and Kashmir colleges receive over 4,000 applications under PM’s scholarship scheme

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 4,500 students in Jammu and Kashmir avail PM’s scholarship scheme

Nearly 4,500 students from Jammu and Kashmir have availed the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), which is the highest in 6 years. According to a report with the Indian Express, close to 2,400 students from Jammu region and 1,474 students from Kashmir have reported at various colleges across the country to pursue undergraduate studies under the PMSSS. The rest of the students are from Ladakh region, the report said.

Approximately 2,500 students had taken admission under PMSSS last year, while nearly 3,000 had availed the scheme the year before.

About the programmes opted by the students, the data reveals nearly 2,690 students have taken admission in engineering programmes, which is followed by over 800 students in general courses (BA and B.Sc degrees), 700 in nursing programmes and about 150 in pharmacy.

The largest number of Jammu and Kashmir students this year are studying in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

What is the Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme?

Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), Jammu and Kashmir 2019-2020 is basically a scholarship scheme for students having domicile of Jammu and Kashmir. The scholarship is introduced to build capabilities of Jammu and Kashmir youth.

Every year fresh scholarships were given to students in Jammu and Kashmir, to pursue undergraduate studies outside the state, for improving their skills by providing access to education.

The scheme was initiated in 2011 and was modified from time to time to make it more student-friendly.

