Jammu And Kashmir reopens for tourism, Governor assures necessary assistance

Jammu and Kashmir reopened for tourists on Thursday. The development comes more than two months after the government had advised the tourists and pilgrims to leave the state, just before the Centre's decision to end the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, as it abrogated Article 370.

Making an announcement on tourism, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said tourists desirous of undertaking visits to the state shall be provided with all necessary assistance and logistical support.

"Security advisory requesting tourists visiting J&K to curtail their stay in the Kashmir valley, is hereby withdrawn. Tourists desirous of undertaking visiting to the state shall be provided all necessary assistance & logistical support," the state governor said.

Govt of Jammu & Kashmir: Security advisory requesting tourists visiting J&K to curtail their stay in the Kashmir valley, is hereby withdrawn. Tourists desirous of undertaking visiting to the state shall be provided all necessary assistance & logistical support. pic.twitter.com/LOUcFT7x4u — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

A week ago on October 3, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had reopened all schools in the Valley, which had been closed since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

Giving out the directions to all deputy commissioners in the Valley and the director of school education, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan had asked to ensure no tuition fee or bus fee is charged from students for the days in August and September when the institutes were closed.

