Supreme Court questions BCI's statutory power over law colleges, asks if Bar body can regulate legal education

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has raised questions over the extent of the Bar Council of India's (BCI) statutory authority to regulate law colleges and universities. The court is examining whether the BCI has the legal power to exercise regulatory control over institutions imparting legal education. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana is hearing the matter linked to the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust and law institutions established through the trust.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned whether the BCI can be treated as an expert body for regulating legal education. The bench observed that matters relating to legal education could potentially be handled by legal experts and academics with specialised experience in the field. The court indicated that there may be a distinction between setting broad standards for legal education and exercising direct control over law colleges and universities.

The Chief Justice questioned how the BCI could regulate law colleges and asked whether its statutory role, which primarily concerns the legal profession and advocates, automatically extends to controlling law schools and universities. The court also noted that the BCI could frame general standards relating to legal education, such as determining the duration of a law course. However, whether this authority also allows the council to exercise wider control over educational institutions is an issue that requires judicial examination.

Does BCI's role extend to law colleges?

The key issue before the court is the extent of powers available to the BCI under the legal framework governing the council. The apex court earlier clarified that the BCI does not have statutory disciplinary powers over law students before they are enrolled as advocates. In a September 2026 ruling concerning NALSAR University of Law, the court held that disciplinary action against students falls within the domain of their educational institutions and applicable institutional rules.

Prashant Bhushan raises conflict of interest concern

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, raised concerns over a possible conflict of interest if a regulatory body also operates law colleges. He referred to the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust and its role in establishing legal education institutions. According to the submissions, the trust has been involved in setting up law institutions in Goa and Andhra Pradesh, while the BCI has regulatory responsibilities concerning legal education.

The question of whether a body can simultaneously have a regulatory role and an institutional role is therefore among the issues being examined in the proceedings. The Supreme Court has also previously questioned provisions relating to the BCI-PEARL FIRST Trust, including the continuation of BCI office-bearers as permanent trustees even after they cease to hold office in the council.

Why the case matters for legal education

The proceedings could have implications for the division of responsibilities between the BCI, law universities and other authorities involved in legal education. The BCI has historically played a role in prescribing standards for legal education under the Advocates Act. However, the current proceedings are examining the extent to which those powers can extend from setting educational standards to directly regulating or controlling law colleges and universities.

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