Pragya Thakur receives suspicious letter laced with powder-like substance

A suspicious letter has been delivered at the residence of BJP leader and Bhopal MP, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. What suspicious in the letter was a powder-like substance that was also found in it. The police have begun the investigation and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is examining the letter.

As per reports, the letter is written in Urdu with some other letters also attached to it. Pragya Thakur alleges that a conspiracy by the enemies of the nation.

Speaking on the suspicious letter, Pragya Thakur said, "I have received such letters earlier too and informed the Police about it, they never took any action. This is a big conspiracy by enemies of the nation."

The police have seized around 3-4 envelopes from Pragya Thakur's residence and some of these contained letters in the Urdu language.

Addressing the matter, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali said, "We got a complaint from the MP that she had received envelopes allegedly having some harmful chemicals in them and we are filing an FIR in the matter."

Meanwhile, a picture of a brown envelope having Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's address on it was circulating on social media with a message that the letter contained some piousness substance. The police have registered a complaint against an anonymous user and investigation in the case is underway.

