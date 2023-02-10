Police arrest four bookies from stadium in Nagpur during India-Australia Test

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC bookies arrested

India Vs Australia Nagpur Test: In a mojor success, Nagpur police's crime branch on Friday arrested four alleged cricket bookies from the Vidarbha Cricket Association's (VCA) Jamtha Stadium where an India-Australia Test is currently underway.

The accused were sharing information of the match from the stadium to the punters outside to capitalize on the small time difference between actual developments on the field and their live telecast, an official said.

The arrested persons hail from Mumbai, Bhandara and Nagpur, he added.

An FIR is being registered at Hingna police station against the accused, the police officer said.

What's status of the ongoing Test match

The beauty of Test cricket is that it gives both teams equal chances to fight and bounce back. This has been the case with the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team on the second day of the Nagpur Test match. India were in the driver's seat for two sessions but the Aussies fought their way back and the fate of this Test match hangs in balance. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma completely dominated the Aussies with his batting prowess, but the Australian debutant kept on fighting as he grabbed 5 wickets which is an achievement in itself.

India walked out to bat with a trail of 100 runs on them. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin batted well together and stitched a partnership of 42 odd runs, but Todd Murphy struck and dismissed Ashwin while he was batting on 23 off 62 deliveries. Interestingly, Pujara batted differently from his reputation. India's number 3 threw his bat to everything, but his stay was shortened by Murphy. Pujara scored 7 off 14 deliveries as he batted with a strike rate of 50.

(With PTI input)

