PoK do, Tamatar lo: MP farmers to Pak PM Imran Khan

Farmers of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh have made a proposal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to help bring down the skyrocketing prices and shortage of tomato his country is facing by suggesting him to barter Pak-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with the vegetable. In their 'offer', the farmers to asked the Prime Minister if he was ready to surrender PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) to the Indian administration.

The letter was sent by the union of over 150 farmers of Petlavad in the Jhabua district. Not only did they made the proposal on tomatoes they have also demanded an apology from Pakistan for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Taking on to twitter, Mahendra Hamad saidthat Pakistan's PM Imran Khan should tender an apology in writing to India. Apart from that, Islamabad must also grant the custody of Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed to India. Only then, the farmers of Jhabua would consider exporting tomatoes to Pakistan.

Farmers Union's Jhabua unit has also tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Tomatoes from the Petalawad region of Jhabua are famous in Pakistan due to the quality. The region used to export tomatoes to Pakistan in large numbers from Delhi via Wagah border, making it affordable to the customers to the neighboring.

Five tribal dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Shajapur and Dhar, are known for producing tomato. After the fallout of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF jawans, the farmers from the region stopped exporting the tomatoes to Pakistan.

Since then, the Pakistan administration had started purchasing tomatoes from Iran, which costs more than Indian tomatoes.

