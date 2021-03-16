Tuesday, March 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Principal advisor in PMO PK Sinha resigns on personal grounds

Principal advisor in PMO PK Sinha resigns on personal grounds

Sinha was appointed in the PMO in September 2019 following the general elections, after he retired as the Cabinet Secretary.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2021 16:32 IST
pmo, pmo principal advisor, pk singh resignation, pk sinha, pmo principal advisor pk sinha, pmo prin
Image Source : PTI

Principal advisor in PMO PK Sinha resigns on personal grounds

Former Cabinet Secretary and Principal Advisor in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), P.K. Sinha, has resigned from his post on personal grounds. Sources said the retired 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre put in his papers on Monday evening.

Sinha was appointed in the PMO in September 2019 following the general elections, after he retired as the Cabinet Secretary.

After Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra, Sinha became the second high-profile official to the exit the PMO. Misra had resigned in August 2019 after the Lok Sabha elections, prompting a rejig in the PMO.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News