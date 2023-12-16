PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi holds virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today (December 16) via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the programme, the Prime Minister will flag off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Thousands of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined by a large number of Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

