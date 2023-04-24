Congress behaved like stepmother to villages: PM Modi at Panchayati Raj Day event in MP

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP/TWITTER PM Modi at an event in Rewa

Rewa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday, lambasted the Congress and alleged the party never gave importance to the villages and behaved like a stepmother.

PM Modi, who reached Rewa early in the morning, addressed representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country, pitched his voice against the Opposition and claimed the grand old party has had maintained ant-village tendency during its 70-year-old regime.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

