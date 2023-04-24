Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Congress behaved like stepmother to villages: PM Modi at Panchayati Raj Day event in MP

Congress behaved like stepmother to villages: PM Modi at Panchayati Raj Day event in MP

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Rewa Updated on: April 24, 2023 13:30 IST
PM Modi at an event in Rewa
Image Source : @BJP/TWITTER PM Modi at an event in Rewa

Rewa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday, lambasted the Congress and alleged the party never gave importance to the villages and behaved like a stepmother.

PM Modi, who reached Rewa early in the morning, addressed representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country, pitched his voice against the Opposition and claimed the grand old party has had maintained ant-village tendency during its 70-year-old regime. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News