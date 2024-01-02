PM Modi highlights decade of development in Lakshadweep, inaugurates ice plant for seafood processing

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi speaks at the launch of development initiatives in Lakshadweep's Agatti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to the Lakshadweep Islands on Tuesday, lauded the accomplishments of his government over the past decade, citing the completion of numerous developmental projects in the region.

Addressing a function upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed optimism about the newly inaugurated ice plant at Agatti, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize seafood processing on the island. He highlighted the significance of modern facilities for fishermen and commended the introduction of the ice plant, stating, "Now, Agatti, besides an airport, has an ice plant. It will create new possibilities related to seafood processing."

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the successful export of tuna fish, foreseeing it as a catalyst for increased income opportunities for the local population. "Now, even tuna fish is also being exported, which has opened avenues for increasing income in this region," Modi announced during the function.

Scheduled to stay overnight on the islands, PM Modi's visit underscores the commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in Lakshadweep. The newly inaugurated ice plant symbolises a step forward in leveraging modern infrastructure for economic advancement, particularly in the crucial sector of seafood processing.

Also read | Vijayakanth put national interest above everything, was captain in politics: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu