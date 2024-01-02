Vijayakanth put national interest above everything, was captain in politics: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 2) paid tributes to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and famous actor Vijayakanth on his demise and said he was a “captain” not only in the world of cinema but also in politics, who kept “national interest” above everything. The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli, with Chief Minister MK Stalin on the stage.

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on December 28 last year at 71. He was put on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID.

What did PM Modi say?

“Just a few days ago we lost Thiru Vijayakanth. He was a captain not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people through his work in films. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him,” PM Modi said. His statement was followed by a loud cheer from the crowd.

Vijayakanth, a key figure in Tamil Nadu politics, received the title ‘Captain’ for his role in the 1991 ‘Captain Prabhakaran’.

The Prime Minister recalled the havoc wreaked by rainfall in the state late last year and said that the Centre stands with the people of Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi's 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. During his visit, he will launch several developmental projects. Earlier today, he inaugurated the recently constructed terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu.

