PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala today ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will embark on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. During his visit to southern parts of the country, he is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate and dedicate several developmental projects totalling over Rs 19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday (January 1), PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the recently constructed terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu. The development of this new terminal, costing over Rs 1100 crore, has been completed. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two-level international terminal is designed to accommodate over 44 lakh passengers annually, catering to approximately 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

About Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels,60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

The design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli.

It would also depict art forms from Kolam art to colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks depicting the connection of India to the rest of the world through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

PM Modi's schedule in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that these projects will benefit several people in the region. He also took to X to mention about his various programmes scheduled in the southern part of the country. "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. The programmes will begin from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, where I will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University. The new terminal building of the airport will also be inaugurated. At the same time, other development works will also be launched. These works will benefit several people," he posted.

PM Modi also said that he looks forward to being among the people of Lakshadweep. "Development works worth Rs 1150 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works include projects relating to better internet connectivity, ensuring clean drinking water supply, solar energy, healthcare and more," he wrote on X.

Development projects to be inaugurated in Lakshadweep:

Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project.

This will lead to an increase in internet speed of more than 100 times (from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps)

Lakshadweep will be connected through Submarine Optic Fibre Cable for the first time since independence

Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat. It will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day.

Solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep. It will help to reduce dependency on Diesel based Power Generation plant

A new administrative block and 80-men en barrack in India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Complex at Kavaratti.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge 'Mumbai Trans Harbour Link' on January 12

Latest India News