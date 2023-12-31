PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge 'Mumbai Trans Harbour Link' on January 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge, on January 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said today (December 31).

The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes, the CM said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12 (Friday). This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it," Shinde told media.

Know more about Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project:

The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities, as per officials. The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.

The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland.

The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end. The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies.

