Mann Ki Baat: From Chandrayaan-3 to G20 Summit, PM Modi recalls India's rising stature in 2023 I TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the finale episode for 2023 of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (December 31) where he touched on an array of topics ranging from science, mental health, Artificial Intelligence (AI) among others. He pointed out how innovative technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), has brought about convenience in different sectors of society. He also spoke about the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam event in Uttar Pradesh, where the indigenous AI-powered Bhashini app ensured proper translation of his words from Hindi to Tamil with ease, he said that the people who participated in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam were elated by this experiment. The 108th edition of the monthly programme also discussed fitness goals and tips for people. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips during the broadcast.

Top quotes of PM Modi from the 108th episode of Mann ki Baat

"India becoming the 'Innovation Hub' signifies that we are not going to stop. In 2015, we were at the 81st rank on the Global Innovation Index, today our rank is 40th," PM Modi said.

"In these 108 episodes, we have seen numerous examples of public participation and have got inspiration from them. After reaching this stage, we have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace and it is such a pleasant coincidence that tomorrow's sunrise would be 2024's first sunrise. We would have entered 2024."

Speaking on success of Chandrayaan, he said, "Even today, people send messages congratulating me for the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure, just like me, you would be proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists."

"This year, our athletes have also performed outstandingly in sports. Our athletes won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. In the Cricket World Cup, Indian players won everyone's hearts with their performance...Now, Paris Olympics will be organised in 2024 for which the entire nation is encouraging athletes," PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat.

"India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well," he said.

PM said, "For this 'Mann Ki Baat', I requested you to send inputs regarding Fit India. Your response gave me immense pleasure. Startups have also sent me numerous suggestions on the Namo App. They have talked about their unique efforts. Due to India's efforts, 2023 was celebrated as the International Year of Millets."

On Fit India movement, PM Modi said, "Increasing interest in physical health is also leading to increase in demand for coaches and trainers in the sector. Startups like 'JOGO technologies' are helping meet this demand...I urge all of you to continue writing to me about innovative healthcare startups, contributing to the realization of the Fit India dream."

Speaking on Ram Mandir, he said, "Entire country enthused about Ram temple in Ayodhya; people expressing feelings in different ways, new ‘bhajans’ composed, poems written."

ALSO READ | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to share creativity on Ram Mandir using hashtag ‘ShriRamBhajan’

ALSO READ | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asks youth to focus on physical, mental health

Latest India News