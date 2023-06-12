PM Modi to perform 'pran prathistha' of Ram Lalla at new Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to perform pran prathishta

Ayodhya Ram temple: The decade-long wait of lord Rama's devotees is going to end in January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'pran prathistha' of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, said sources on Monday.

The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. According to the sources, Mysore sculptor Arun Yogiraj will build the idol of lord Ramlala by Shyamshila (rock).

Important decisions taken

A two-day informal meeting of the temple trust was held in April regarding the construction of the Ram temple, in which important discussions were held regarding the consecration of Lord Ram Lala in the Ram temple. Before this, the committee inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and Ramsevakpuram. It has been informed by the trust that opinions have been sought from the scholars for 'Pran Pratishtha'. A decision was also taken on making the idol of Ramlala, for which the sculptors have reached Ayodhya.

In the meeting, Trust Treasurer Govinddev Giri was also present through video conferencing along with General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai, Udupi Peethadhishwar Vishwa Tirtha Prasannacharya, Kameshwar Chaupal, Ayodhya King Vimalendra Mohan Mishra, Dr. Anil Mishra and Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Dinendra Das. Peethadhishwar Vishwa Teertha Prasannacharya of Udupi Pejawar Math, a prominent member of Ram Mandir Trust, said he is satisfied with the progress of the construction work.

"The construction roof of the temple will be completed by June," he added. Prasannacharya added the exact date for the installation of the idol is being discussed with astrologer scholars.

How the idol would look like?

The tentative pictures of the idol have been collected and finalized. The idol of lord Ramlala will be of 5-year-old with a sweet smile on his face and a bow in his hand in a standing posture. He also said that the idol will be constructed with stones brought from Karnataka's Karkar and Higrevankote villages. Mysore's sculptor Arun Yogiraj has reached Ayodhya to make the idol.

Meanwhile, the timing of the installation of the idol is politically crucial because during this time the poll campaign for the upcoming General Election 2024 will start and political parties will fall in the race to take credits for the construction of the religiously historical temple.

