PM Modi sports saffron 'bandhej' turban on 71st Republic Day: A look at his 'pagdi' tradition, see photos

Image Source : PTI PM Modi sports pagdi during 71st Republic Day celebrations

71st Republic Day: Continuing with his tradition of donning colourful turbans (Pagdi or Safa) on Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron 'bandhej' headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. Wearing his traditional kurta pajama and jacket, Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

What is a Bandhej?

Bandhej is a print developed using tie and dye method practiced mainly in states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Modi had sported a multi-coloured turban when he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the rampants of the Red Fort last year after securing a second term.

Modi and his tradition of sporting traditional pagdi's on Republic Day, Independence Day celebrations

Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

For his maiden Independence Day address as the prime minister in 2014, Modi had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail. Lets take a look at colourfull, traditional pagdi's he has sported on Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations during his tenure as prime minister so far.

PM Modi sports saffron 'pagdi' in 2014 during Independence Day celebrations, during his first tenure as Prime Minister.

PM Modi wearing traditional pagdi during Republic Day celebrations in 2015. The then US President Barack Obama was the chief guest on R-Day in 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sporting saffron pagdi during Independence Day celebrations in 2015

A yellow turban covered with criss-crossed lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2016.

PM Modi sporting a turban (pagdi) on Republic Day in 2016

Once again, in 2016 during Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi sported a pink-saffron coloured pagdi.

Continuing with his tradition, PM Modi sported pagdi with a tail during 2017 Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi sporting a pagdi during Independence Day celebrations in 2017

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban the previous year.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', the prime minister has sported varied turbans at his Republic Day appearances too.

PM Modi once again sported a colourful pagdi during Republic Day celebrations in 2018

During Independence Day celebrations in 2018, Prime Minister Modi continued with his tradition of sporting pagdi.

PM Modi during Republic Day celebrations in 2019, continued wearing a pagdi while attending R-Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

In 2019, he had worn a yellowish orange headgear with a red tail on the Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Independence day celebrations in 2019, wears multicoloured saffron pagdi.

Image Source : PTI PM Modi during 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi, continues with his tradition of sporting a pagdi or safa (turban). Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest.

Earlier during the day, Modi paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers as he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. He was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat along with the three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

ALSO READ: 70 years as republic celebrated with rich diversity and raw strength

ALSO READ: Indian Army's Para Commandos' unique march at Rajpath on 71st Republic day | Watch Video