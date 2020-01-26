Image Source : PINTREST Indian Army's Para Commandos' unique march at Rajpath on 71st Republic day | Watch Video

The airborne regiment of the Indian Army -- The Parachute Regiment -- is one of the most elite fighting force in India. Wearing a maroon beret, which is the colour of airborne, these troops are trained to fight on land, in the air and at sea.

At the 71st Republic Day, the Paratroopers were seen marching in their own unique way. While the other contingents of the Indian Armed Forces march smartly, the paratroopers do a jog, which shows the high fitness level of these troops.

Earlier prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

The prime minister was joined by Union ministers in wishing people on the micro-blogging site. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day". HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all related to the education sector."

"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.