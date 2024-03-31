'Eye opening and startling!': PM Modi slams Congress for Katchatheevu island issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during a programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress party on Sunday, accusing it of compromising India’s sovereignty by ceding the disputed Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974. His remarks came in response to revelations from a recent Right To Information (RTI) application, which exposed the Congress-led government’s decision under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to hand over the strategic island to Sri Lanka.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress," he said on X, sharing the report.

Modi said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."

Congress criticised for alleged betrayal

PM Modi condemned the Congress’s actions, describing them as a betrayal of the nation’s interests. He emphasized that the decision to relinquish control over Katchatheevu island had severely impacted India’s territorial integrity and had detrimental effects on Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, who rely on the island’s resources due to the depletion of fish stocks in Indian waters.

Reactions on social media

Taking to X to express his discontent, PM Modi labelled the revelation as “eye-opening and startling.” He underscored the public’s outrage over the issue, highlighting a widespread sentiment of distrust towards the Congress party. According to PM Modi, the controversy surrounding Katchatheevu island epitomizes the Congress’s purported legacy of compromising India’s unity, integrity, and national interests for over seven decades.