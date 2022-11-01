Probe should be based on facts, free from political pressure, says PM Modi as he visits Morbi tragedy site

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Morbi cable bridge collapse site to review rescue operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Morbi cable bridge collapse site and directed officials that the investigation into the incident should be transparent, completely based on facts and should not be done under political or pressure from the officials, sources said.

He further added that the probe should be scientific in its approach, whosoever is guilty must be punished strictly.

The Prime Minister said a "detailed and extensive" inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi tragedy is the need of the hour, as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation.

He asserted that key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said after he was briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the rank of minister of state, were among those who attended the meeting.

PM Modi visits tragedy site, victims in hospitals

Modi visited the site of the bridge collapse and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when a British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Before reaching the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location.

Later he visited the hospital where those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment.

He spent around 15 minutes in the hospital and spoke with at least six injured victims, officials said.

“Prime Minister Modi met the victims and asked them about the incident with sympathy. He also asked them about the treatment they received in the hospital,” Gujarat health secretary Manoj Agarwal told reporters.

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace and Swaminarayan Temple in Morbi town.

The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge.

Later he visited the office of the Morbi district Superintendent of Police and met local officials and relatives of victims.

He then left for Ahmedabad by helicopter after an hour-long visit to the tragedy-struck town.

As many as 135 people have been killed in Sunday's Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued, Gujarat minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

