Karnataka: Devotees narrowly escape as temple chariot collapses during 'Rathotsava' in Chamarajanagar | VIDEO

Karnataka: Devotees narrowly escape as temple chariot collapses during 'Rathotsava' in Chamarajanagar

Karnataka: The devotees, on Tuesday, had a narrow escape after a temple chariot fell down owing to a broken wheel at Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Karnataka Chamarajanagar city.

The incident took place when the chariot was being carried by the devotees during a festival called 'Rathotsava' at the temple in Channappanapura village. The video of the incident has been caught on camera wherein the chariot can be seen falling and people running away to safety.

According to the details, there has been no report of any injuries in the incident.

It should be noted here that Veerabhadreshwara Temple is located in Channappanpura village of Chamarajanagar district. The chariot was taken out by the devotees as part of the 'Rathotsava' (chariot festival) celebrated in the month of Kartik.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple is said to be more than 1000 years old. According to mythological accounts, the temple was built in honour of Lord Shiva who had killed the demon Dakshabrahma.

