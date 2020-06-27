India better placed than other nations due to lockdown, people-driven fight amid pandemic: PM Modi

Image Source : ANI PM Modi some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe. Due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, PM Modi said COVID-19 is not only physical illness that threatens lives of people, it also draws attention to unhealthy lifestyle.

"The people-driven fight has given good results, but can't let the guard down. We have to be even more careful now," he said.

Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, PM Modi said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

"We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground."

"It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account," he said.

"We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," PM Modi mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI)

