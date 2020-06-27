Over 5 lakh coronavirus cases in India now, deaths at 15,685. Check state-wise list

Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases have crossed 5 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 recovered, and 15,685 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2020 9:34 IST
Coronavirus, Lockdown
Image Source : AP

People wait outside a COVID-19 government-designated hospital, in New Delhi, India.

While Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, recorded only 136 fresh cases.

The district that has sternly insisted in regulating traffic to and from Delhi, hasn't seen a single death in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 63 fresh COVID related deaths in just one day alone.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed that 11 have been discharged in the last 24 hours in the district taking the total number of those being discharged to 1,039. As of today, a total of 887 active cases are there in the district. So far, Gautam Buddha Nagar has seen a total of 20 COVID related deaths.

After admitting that the world may have a COVID-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said that UK-based AstraZeneca is leading the vaccine race while US-based pharmaceutical major Moderan is not far behind.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan stated that the AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate is the most advanced vaccine currently in terms of development.

"I think AstraZeneca certainly has a more global scope at the moment in terms of where they are doing and planning their vaccine trials," she said.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72
Andhra Pradesh 6145 5196 148 11489
Arunachal Pradesh 129 42 1 172
Assam 2339 4259 9 6607
Bihar 1896 6762 58 8716
Chandigarh 84 335 6 425
Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 41 0 163
Delhi 27657 47091 2492 77240
Goa 667 370 2 1039
Gujarat 6294 22030 1771 30095
Haryana 4657 8016 211 12884
Himachal Pradesh 353 502 9 864
Jammu and Kashmir 2591 4080 91 6762
Jharkhand 635 1643 12 2290
Karnataka 3909 6916 180 11005
Kerala 1846 2008 22 3876
Ladakh 587 358 1 946
Madhya Pradesh 2448 9804 546 12798
Maharashtra 65844 79815 7106 152765
Manipur 682 393 0 1075
Meghalaya 4 42 1 47
Mizoram 115 30 0 145
Nagaland 209 162 0 371
Odisha 1741 4422 17 6180
Puducherry 306 187 9 502
Punjab 1634 3201 122 4957
Rajasthan 3218 13062 380 16660
Sikkim 47 39 0 86
Tamil Nadu 32308 41357 957 74622
Telangana 7346 4766 237 12349
Tripura 269 1055 1 1325
Uttarakhand 866 1822 37 2725
Uttar Pradesh 6730 13583 630 20943
West Bengal 5039 10535 616 16190
Cases being reassigned to states 8023     8023
Total# 197387 295881 15685 508953

