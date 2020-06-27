Another worker at Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Three workers at MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three workers at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. All three are drivers. Two of them tested positive for COVID-19 last week while the third one was confirmed for the virus on Friday night. The worker is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, showing no respite, Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases again jumped sharply from Thursday's high of 4,841 to 5,024 on Friday while the state's death toll crossed the 7,000-mark to touch 7,106, health officials said.

The state fatalities again catapulted from the June's lowest of 62 to 175 Friday, down from the previous day's highest death figure of 248 notched on June 23.

Earlier, on June 16, the state had reported the highest 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll.

With Friday's 175 fatalities, the state's death toll climbed from Thursday's 6,931 to 7,106 and total cases zoomed past the 1.5-lakh mark to touch 1,52,765 till date, both being the highest in the country.

This comes to roughly one death recorded every 8 minutes and a staggering 209 new cases notched every hour in the state on Friday.

After 3 days, the recovery rate marginally fell from 52.42 per cent to 52.25 percent, and the mortality (death) rate stood at 4.65 per cent.

For most days in June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and since past few days 4,000 plus figures of new patients, causing huge concerns.

The health department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 65,829 are ‘active cases' (ill) today - and this number is lower (favourable) vis-A-vis the number of patients cured, indicating a positive sign.

Of the total 175 fatalities declared Friday, Mumbai alone notched 117 deaths – raising the city's death toll from 4,062 to 4,179 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,297 cases to touch 72,175.

