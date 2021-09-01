Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi releases special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on birth anniversary of ISKCON founder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and also addressed a gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday through video conference.



Prabhupada had founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement". ISKCON has translated the Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in dissemination of Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. He has also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books.

PM MODI'S ADDRESS: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

We all know that Prabhupada Swami was not only a devotee of Krishna, but he was also a great devotee of Bharat. He fought in the freedom struggle of the country. He had refused to take his diploma from Scottish College in support of the non-cooperation movement.

It was Sri Krishna Janmashtami yesterday and today we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the happiness and contentment of sadhana mix together. This feeling is being felt by millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and millions of millions of Krishna devotees all over the world today.

Today, a great example of how much India can give to the world in the interest of humanity is -- our knowledge of yoga spread all over the world! The sustainable lifestyle of India, the science like Ayurveda, it is our resolve that the whole world should benefit from it.

Whenever we go to any other country, and when people meet there saying 'Hare Krishna', we feel belongingness, and take pride in it. Imagine how we would feel when we get this affinity for Make in India products.

Today scholars assess that if there was no social revolution of Bhakti period, India would not know where it would have been, in what form! But in those difficult times, saints like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who tied our society with the spirit of devotion, gave the mantra of 'Faith to Confidence'.

Today there are hundreds of ISKCON temples in different countries of the world, how many Gurukuls are keeping Indian culture alive.ISKCON has taught the world that for India, faith means zeal, enthusiasm, and gaiety and faith in humanity.

