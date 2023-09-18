PM Modi receives emotional hug from Tamil Nadu fishing net maker during 'Vishwakarma Yojana' launch | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/KIRENRIJIJU Tamil Nadu fishing net maker hugs PM Modi

In a heart-touching moment, a skilled fishing net maker shared an emotional hug with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vishwakarma Scheme event on Sunday. The poignant moment took place during the launch of the "PM Vishwakarma" scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti when Tamil Nadu fishing net maker K Palanivel expressed his happiness by hugging the Prime Minister.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Beautiful moment during the launch of PM Vishwakarma Yojana at newly inaugurated world class Yashobhoomi Convention Centre at Delhi."

Modi launches PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi launched Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme) for traditional artisans and craftsmen and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of state-of-the-art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka in New Delhi. He also unveiled 18 customised stamp sheets covering the 18 traditional trades whose workers are covered under the scheme, along with a toolkit e-booklet on the occasion of the launch of the Vishwakarma scheme.

Aim of Vishwakarma Yojana

The goal of the Vishwakarma scheme is to enhance the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen. The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment).

A concessional rate of interest of 5 per cent will be charged from the beneficiary with an interest subvention cap of 8 per cent to be paid by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. The credit guarantee fees will be borne by the central government. Giving details about the Vishwakarma scheme to the gathering at the Yashobhoomi, Prime Minister Modi also asked the artisans and craftsmen to purchase Made In India toolkits from only those shops which are GST-registered.

