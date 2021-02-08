Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Modi calls Biden, says 'looking forward to consolidating strategic partnership for peace, security'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to newly-elected US President Joe Biden over the phone and discussed regional issues. The two agreed to further their co-operation against climate change. This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said he was looking forward to consolidating their strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," he wrote on Twitter.

"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the prime minister tweeted.

