PM at G20 Summit on Afghanistan: 'Urgent, unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in G20 Summit on Afghanistan: 'Urgent, unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated virtually in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan. The meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, and was chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mr. Mario Draghi. Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation; concerns relating to terrorism; and human rights in Afghanistan.

In his remarks, he welcomed the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan. He emphasized the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

Modi also mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. He recalled that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister noted that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India. He conveyed that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition. He emphasized the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.

Modi also took to Twitter and informed that during the summit he called for "Urgent, unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens".

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally. He emphasized on the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalization, terrorism, and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, Modi called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities.

He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan.

Latest India News