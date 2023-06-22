21-gun salute, USA-USA, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Modi-Modi chants welcome PM Modi at White House | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : @POTUS Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a 21-gun salute during his grand ceremonial welcome ceremony at the White House in DC. The Prime Minister who is on his first official US State visit was welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in DC. Modi was accorded a grand welcome as he arrived at the White House on his maiden pomp-filled state visit to hold high-level talks with President Joe Biden, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations.

A lavish display of the bilateral relationship marked by marching bands and a 21-gun salute to Modi on the South Lawn. The two national anthems were played during the ceremony. Both the leaders shook hands with dignitaries present there. Indian-Americans, who gathered at the South Lawn, chanted “USA USA” 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi'. Biden in his welcome speech described the US-India ties as a defining relationship. Biden explained in detail the bilateral relationship and why it is important for not only India, the US and the rest of the world as well. He hailed the contributions of the Indian diaspora and mentioned the large number of Indian-Americans in his administration including Vice President Kamala Harris. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for the friendship and greeted Indian-Americans filled with enthusiasm. "The welcome is an honour and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India and for the 4 million Indian-Americans living in the US," the Prime Minister said. He spoke about the common values of India and the United States. India and US are committed to working together for global good, peace and prosperity, he said. "I am confident that our conversation would be very positive and useful," he added. First Lady Jill Biden held Prime Minister Modi's hand as she took him inside. Modi and Biden held a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks. This would be the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours. Prime Minister Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress. "This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” the White House said on Wednesday. According to the White House, the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as work together to confront common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security. Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.

