Council of Ministers' meeting begins at PM Modi's residence

A Council of Ministers' meeting began at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting at 8 pm at his residence tonight. However, the agenda of the meetings is still unknown.

The meetings came hours after the ending of the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 campaign.

Probably, now, the focus will be shifted towards the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. With the ending of the campaign for the assembly elections in the five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the political parties completed their tasks to woo voters. Now, all are waiting for December 3 when the results will be announced.

