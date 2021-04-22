PM Modi cancels Friday's Bengal visit, to address election rallies virtually

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally for West Bengal state assembly polls at Barasat, in North 24 Parganas.

PM Narendra Modi, who cancelled his Friday's visit to Bengal, will virtually address a poll rally in the state tomorrow at 5 pm. The Prime Minister was scheduled to address four rallies in the poll bound state but had cancelled them as he would be chairing high-level meetings in Delhi over Covid situation in the country.

In a statement, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "The Prime Minister has had to cancel his visit to Bengal on April 23, in which he was scheduled to address four rallies across four districts and 56 Assembly constituencies."

"BJP Bengal unit and the voters of West Bengal were looking forward to his visit but we realise the gravity of the situation and the rationale for him not being able to make it in person."

PM Modi agrees to address virtual rally in Bengal ahead of seventh phase

"We have since requested the Prime Minister to address the entire constituency at one time through a virtual address and we are pleased to confirm that he has agreed to do so."

According to Ghosh, the Prime Minister will be addressing voters, particularly of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5 pm on April 23.

"On behalf of the voters of West Bengal, we extend our gratitude to the Prime Minister for acceding to our request and look forward to his inspiring address," Ghosh said.

Earlier, announcing cancellation his visit to poll battleground West Bengal, Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal."

As per the plan, Modi was supposed to address four rallies in West Bengal.

"As per the original schedule, two of these rallies were supposed to take place, at Malda and Murshidabad on April 22 and the next two rallies in Bolpur and Kolkata on April 24. In view of the prevailing Covid situation, all four rallies of Modiji were rescheduled on April 23. Now, he will address these rallies virtually," a West Bengal BJP leader said.

On Monday, the BJP has decided not to hold big rallies in West Bengal, and instead announced holding small public meetings of not more than 500 people to be addressed by Prime Minister Modi and senior central leaders.

